Atlanta Opens Warming Centers Ahead of Cold Snap

Atlanta, get ready to stay cozy. As colder temperatures roll in, the City of Atlanta is opening warming centers to make sure residents have a safe and warm place to spend the night.

The warming centers will be available starting Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. through Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Here is where you can go:

Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308

Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 for women and children only

Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 as an overflow location

For convenience, transportation will be provided nightly at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center and return trips will be available when the centers close.

Keep in mind that activation times may change depending on updated forecasts from the National Weather Service so it is always a good idea to check before heading out.

For more details, visit www.atlantaga.gov, watch City Channel 26, or follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta.

