ATLANTA INCLEMENT WEATHER RESOURCES

🧑‍🚒 City & Government Emergency Services

City of Atlanta Emergency Alerts & Info

Sign up for official weather and safety alerts from NotifyATL: Visit atlanta.ga.gov/notifyatl or text NOTIFYATL to 24639 to get updates directly on your phone.

ATL311 (Non-Emergency City Services)

Call 404-546-0311 or visit www.atl311.com to report non-emergency issues such as water leaks, hazards on streets, or to find warming center locations.

City of Atlanta Warming Centers

During extreme cold or icy weather, warming centers may open. Locations and schedules are posted through the city’s Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT)

For winter travel info, road treatment updates, and roadway advisories, contact ATLDOT or check their winter storm updates at atldot.atlantaga.gov

🚗 Statewide Weather & Travel

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS)

Provides winter weather guidance, preparedness checklists, and safety tips for families and homes. Visit gema.georgia.gov/winter for details.

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Winter Weather Info

For statewide road conditions, winter travel advice, and safety tips, check GDOT’s winter weather page.

⚡ Utilities & Power

Georgia Power Storm & Outage Resources

Report or check power outages at 1-888-891-0938, visit the Georgia Power Storm Center online, and get winter prep tips at GeorgiaPower.com/WinterPrep.

🏠 Community Assistance Programs

Utility Bill Support Programs

City of Atlanta Care & Conserve Program — call 404-546-3620 for help with utility costs or energy assistance.

Weatherization & Home Repair Assistance

WeatherRISE ATL Program — call 404-546-1824 or email WeatherRISEATL@atlantaga.gov for home weatherization support.

LIHEAP Heating Program

For seniors or residents needing heating bill support — call 404-657-3426.

🐶 Pets & Families

Use local animal shelters or vets if pets need shelter or care during prolonged cold. Check Fulton or DeKalb county animal services for resources.

📚 Preparedness Guides

UGA Extension Winter Preparedness Resources

Free science-based guides and checklists that cover emergency kits, power outages, food and water safety, and more (search “UGA Extension winter preparedness” online).

Emergency Life-Threatening Situations

Call 911 for fires, medical emergencies, or life-threatening conditions.

Non-Emergency City Services

Call 311 (or 404-546-0311) for non-emergency reports and city support.

