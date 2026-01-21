North Georgia Braces for Ice Storm: Winter Storm Watch in Effect

Forecasts predict up to a quarter-inch of ice, which could down trees and power lines.

State and local agencies are preparing by stockpiling supplies and positioning snow removal trucks.

Officials urge residents to prepare by stocking up on essentials and avoiding travel during icy conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of North Georgia, with forecasters warning of a potentially “destructive” ice storm set to impact the region this weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) and FOX 5 Atlanta’s Storm Team have declared Saturday and Sunday as Winter Storm Alert Days, urging residents to prepare for hazardous conditions.

What to Expect

The storm is expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain starting late Friday night and continuing through Monday. Ice accumulation is the primary concern, with forecasts predicting up to a quarter-inch or more in some areas. This level of ice could lead to widespread power outages, downed trees, and dangerous road conditions.

Meteorologist Joanne Feldman from the FOX 5 Storm Team emphasized the complexity of the system, noting that the type of precipitation will depend on temperatures at various atmospheric levels. “Freezing rain poses the greatest threat,” Feldman explained. “It falls as rain and freezes on contact, causing significant problems.”

Areas Under Watch

The Winter Storm Watch covers a wide swath of North Georgia, including metro-adjacent counties such as Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, and Bartow. Cities like Rome, Gainesville, and Cartersville are also in the watch zone. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to 4 inches are possible in higher elevations, but the focus remains on the ice threat.

State and Local Preparations

State and local agencies are mobilizing to mitigate the storm’s impact. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has nearly 500,000 pounds of salt-and-gravel mix and 2 million gallons of brine ready for road treatments. Over 430 snow removal trucks are positioned across the state.

Governor Brian Kemp highlighted the dangers of ice, urging residents to prepare for the worst. “Even small accumulations can make roads impassable and bring down trees and power lines,” Kemp said.

Georgia Power has crews on standby to address potential outages, while local shelters, such as MUST Ministries in Cobb County, are increasing staffing and supplies to assist those in need.

How to Prepare

Officials are urging residents to take proactive steps, including:

Stocking up on nonperishable food and water.

Filling prescriptions and fueling vehicles.

Checking emergency supplies like flashlights and batteries.

Avoiding travel during icy conditions.

The FOX 5 Storm Team advises completing all preparations by Friday evening, as conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly over the weekend.

Stay Informed

As the storm approaches, details may evolve. Residents are encouraged to monitor weather updates and heed warnings from local authorities. For the latest closures and emergency information, visit FOX 5 Atlanta’s website.

This winter storm has the potential to be one of the most impactful in recent years. Stay safe, Georgia!

