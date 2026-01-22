Georgia Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Major Winter Storm

Georgia faces dangerous ice, snow, and sleet, risking power outages and treacherous roads.

State agencies mobilize resources, utility companies pre-position crews, and officials advise residents to stay home.

Governor suspends weight limits, activates National Guard, and emphasizes safety as top priority.

Source: Anastasija Vujic / Getty

Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency as Georgia braces for a major winter storm expected to hit this weekend. The storm is predicted to bring significant ice, snow, and sleet, creating potentially dangerous conditions across large parts of the state.

During a virtual briefing reported by Fox 5 on Thursday, Gov. Kemp emphasized that preparations have been underway for days. The primary concern is ice accumulation, which poses a serious threat of widespread power outages and treacherous road conditions. “This is shaping up to be a major winter storm,” Kemp stated, warning that even minor temperature shifts could bring the worst of the weather further south, closer to the metro Atlanta area.

The state of emergency, which covers all 159 counties, will be in effect for seven days and can be extended if needed. This declaration allows for the mobilization of state resources, including the authorization of up to 500 Georgia National Guard troops for rapid response. Additionally, the governor has suspended weight limits for trucks to ensure that fuel, supplies, and emergency equipment can be transported efficiently across the state.

State agencies are coordinating a massive response effort. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) will activate its State Operations Center on Saturday morning, staffing it 24/7 throughout the storm. The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to begin pre-treating roads north of I-20 on Friday night. Officials are urging motorists to give brine trucks ample space and to stay off the roads once conditions begin to deteriorate.

Utility companies are also on high alert. Georgia Power and various electric membership cooperatives are pre-positioning crews and equipment in areas most likely to be affected by power outages. The Georgia State Patrol will be deployed to assist stranded drivers and manage emergencies on the roads.

The most severe conditions are expected from Saturday night through Sunday. With temperatures forecasted to stay near or below freezing into early next week, any ice on roads could linger, and power outages may be prolonged.

Officials are strongly advising residents to prepare now. This includes stocking up on at least three days’ worth of nonperishable food, water, and necessary medications. It’s also crucial to have an emergency kit for both your home and vehicle. GEMA Director Josh Lamb stressed the importance of safety, reminding everyone to never use ovens or outdoor grills for indoor heating.

The most important piece of advice from state leaders is to stay home and avoid travel once the winter weather arrives. “If it’s bad where you are, please stay home,” Kemp urged. “That helps keep you safe and allows our crews to do their jobs.”

Georgia Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Major Winter Storm was originally published on majicatl.com