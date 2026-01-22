ATL Weather Alert Nights Call for the Right Movie Picks

What’s New to Watch This Week: Streaming Picks Worth Your Time

If you are ready for a new lineup of shows and movies to stream this week, there is plenty to explore across Netflix, Hulu, Disney-owned platforms, Peacock and Paramount+. Whether you are winding down after work or carving out time to relax at home, there’s something on nearly every service that could be your next favorite watch.

Netflix Highlights

Netflix continues to deliver new titles that mix action, heart, and charm. One of the buzziest new releases is The Rip, a crime thriller starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. If you enjoy gritty stories with strong performances and unexpected turns, this could be one to add to your weekend watch list.

For something lighter and ideal for a girls’ night in or a chill night on the couch, People We Meet on Vacation adapts the bestselling novel into a fun and heartfelt romantic story about friendship and love.

New Studio and Franchise Additions

There’s also some fun news for fans of classic franchises. Netflix recently added the full James Bond film catalog, from the early Sean Connery days to the modern Daniel Craig era. That makes it a great time to start a marathon, whether you want action, iconic characters, or a little nostalgia.

Peacock Picks to Check Out

Peacock is bringing something different with Ponies, a Cold War-era thriller starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson. It blends espionage with personal stakes and gives you a fresh story that feels cinematic even from the start.

Reality TV fans aren’t left out either. New episodes of The Traitors are available and continue to deliver drama and strategy that makes for great group viewing or solo escape.

Hulu and Disney Connections

Hulu’s weekly slate has a mix of genre variety, with new episodes of beloved series alongside additions like the horror-tinged The Beauty, created by Ryan Murphy, if you are in the mood for something edgy. (Reddit)

Disney+ remains a go-to destination for family-friendly content and franchise lovers. This week may find you revisiting favorite Marvel films or exploring episodes of ongoing series like Percy Jackson and the Olympians, perfect for lighter evening viewing with or without the kids.

Paramount+ and Other Must-Mention Streaming

Paramount+ continues to expand with new series like Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, offering sci-fi drama with heart and adventure for fans of that universe.

Across all platforms, you can mix genres and moods as the week unfolds. Plan a thriller night with The Rip, save a romantic comedy for Saturday, and slide into Sunday with some reality TV or classic films. Streaming now gives you flexible ways to enjoy stories that feel familiar and new at the same time, without having to step out in the cold.





