Fun Things to Do Indoors if the Power Goes Out This Weekend

When the lights go out, it can feel a little unsettling, especially if you have kids at home or a busy evening planned. But a power outage doesn’t have to mean boredom or stress. With a little creativity, you can turn it into quality family time and even some unexpected fun. Here are ideas to keep everyone engaged, connected, and smiling until the lights come back on.

Play Classic Games

Board games, card games, or even simple puzzles are perfect for passing the time. Games like Uno, Monopoly, or Scrabble can get everyone involved, from kids to grandparents. You could also create your own trivia night with questions about family, music, or favorite movies to make it personal and interactive.

Tell Stories or Share Memories

Candles or flashlights can set a cozy mood for storytelling. Encourage everyone to share funny, inspiring, or even slightly dramatic stories from childhood or family trips. It’s a chance for kids to learn about their heritage, for everyone to laugh together, and for creating memories you might want to jot down for later.

Do a Creative Project

Power outages are a great excuse to go low-tech. Pull out coloring books, craft kits, or simple household supplies to make art together. You can even have a little family challenge, like creating the most colorful paper collage, making friendship bracelets, or designing a family banner.

Cook or Bake Together

If you have a gas stove, you can involve everyone in cooking a simple meal or snack. Think no-bake treats like cookies, energy balls, or assembling sandwiches. Kids can measure, mix, and decorate, making them feel part of the process. If the stove isn’t working, you can still have fun with pre-made snacks or a little picnic on the living room floor.

Have a Mini Dance Party

No power for the TV? That is not a problem. Bring out a battery-powered speaker, or just clap, tap, and stomp to music everyone knows and loves. Dancing together is a great way to lift energy, reduce stress, and make even a temporary blackout feel like a celebration.

Plan a Cozy Movie Night

If you have a charged laptop or tablet, gather blankets and pillows to watch a family favorite or a new streaming movie. Even without electricity, sometimes using a charged device or watching a pre-downloaded film can make the night feel special. Pair it with popcorn or a fun snack for extra enjoyment.

Learn Something New Together

Family time can also be educational. Try teaching each other simple skills like origami, drawing, or a few phrases in a new language. Even learning fun dance steps or jokes can make the evening lively and engaging.

A power outage can feel inconvenient, but it can also become a rare chance to slow down, laugh together, and reconnect. With a few simple ideas and a positive mindset, an unexpected blackout can turn into one of the most memorable evenings of the week.

Fun Things to Do Indoors if the Power Goes Out This Weekend was originally published on majicatl.com