Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Crime Mob, 20 years in the game &still moving the culture. Reec

🎤 20 years in the game and still moving the culture 💪🏾

Published on January 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

20 years in the game and still moving the culture 💪🏾🎤

Reec sits down with Crime Mob to talk longevity, growth, and life in the music industry after two decades.

They also break down their new tour with Bow Wow & B2K, plus what fans can expect next 👀

🎥 Interview: Reec Swiney
🎙️ Guests: Crime Mob

🎤 20 years in the game and still moving the culture 💪🏾 was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

Hip-Hop Wired
Liam Ramos

ICE Goons Detain Preschooler Liam Ramos In Minnesota

Hip-Hop Wired
FIFA 14 Launch

ASAP Rocky Breaks Silence On Drake Amid ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Press Run

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

Betting Odds Increase On Donald Trump Leaving The White House Early

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close