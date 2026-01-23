Source: Matt Jelonek / Getty

Don Toliver has officially announced his fifth studio album, OCTANE.

A year and a half after releasing HARDSTONE PSYCHO, Donny is gearing up for another run. He teased the project with a black-and-white trailer that opens with the line, “From the twisted minds that brought you HARDSTONE PSYCHO.”

Before cutting to a dramatic scene resembling a car accident in the hills of California, where a vehicle is overturned, and a woman lies injured.

Moments later, Don Toliver pulls up to the scene, followed by a quick transition of the H-Town native swangin’ through the hills. The clip closes with the album release date, confirming OCTANE will arrive Jan.30.

Love News? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Back in July 2025, the Cactus Jack member hinted at OCTANE during an interview, expressing optimism about both the project and his future in music:

“The part I’m most excited to reveal is my next album, and really, just my future in general. It’s going to be a fun time, and I’m excited for it all.”

He also made it clear he’s feeling no pressure heading into this release, “My current run of hits doesn’t make me feel pressured. I don’t find it hard to keep experimenting or finding new winning formulas.”

Don Toliver is also a member of Travis Scott’s collective Jackboys, who recently released Jackboys 2, their first project in six years. Don stood out on tracks like “NO COMMENTS” and “VELOUR,” further proving he’s entering OCTANE with momentum firmly on his side.

Don Toliver Announces New Album ‘OCTANE’ With Cinematic Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com