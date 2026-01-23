“The Golden Girls” Pop-Up Kitchen Heading To Atlanta

Source: The Al Hirschfeld Foundation / Getty

Picture it: Atlanta, 2026.

Grab your cheesecake and channel your inner Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, or Sophia because “The Golden Girls Kitchen” pop-up is sashaying its way to Atlanta on February 19! This immersive dining experience is set to transform Pullman Yards into a slice of Miami, complete with all the sass, laughs, and cheesecake you can handle.

According to the official Golden Girls Kitchen website, this pop-up is a love letter to the iconic sitcom, offering fans a chance to step into the world of their favorite golden gals. From Blanche’s boudoir (yes, complete with a palm-print bedspread and shag carpet) to the lanai where you can try your hand at shuffleboard, this event is dripping in nostalgia and charm.

But let’s talk about the real star of the show: the food. The menu is a smorgasbord of Golden Girls-inspired delights, including cheesecake flights (because one slice is never enough), mini-Cuban sandwiches, Sofia’s meatball skewers, and even Miami-style cookies. And for those looking to toast to friendship, the Rusty Anchor Bar will be serving up specialty cocktails and mocktails inspired by the series.

And if you’re feeling extra fabulous, you can pose with the girls’ iconic yellow phone or snap a selfie in Blanche’s boudoir. It’s the perfect opportunity to live out your Golden Girls fantasy—shoulder pads optional.

Tickets for this golden experience will be available soon, but you can join the waitlist now to ensure you don’t miss out. So, Atlanta, thank you for being a friend—and don’t forget to bring your appetite and your best one-liners.

