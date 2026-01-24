Listen Live
Close
Local

Cobb County Sheriff on Ice Storm Safety | 3-Step Plan | with Reec

Reec & Cobb County Sheriff, Craig D Owens, on Ice Storm Safety | 3-Step Plan

Published on January 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens joins Reec for an important conversation on public safety during inclement weather and potential ice storms in Georgia.

Sheriff Owens breaks down the 3-step approach the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is using to keep residents safe and shares his best advice for families, drivers, and communities as icy conditions move in.

This interview aired on Majic 107.5 / 97.5 and is now available here in full.

Stay informed, stay prepared, and most importantly, stay safe.

🔊 Interviewer: @reecswiney
📻 Radio Partner: @majicatl
🗳️ Sheriff Owens: @craigforcobb

#CobbCounty #IceStorm #PublicSafety #GeorgiaWeather #SheriffOwens #MajicATL

Reec & Cobb County Sheriff, Craig D Owens, on Ice Storm Safety | 3-Step Plan was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

Hip-Hop Wired
Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26

No F**** To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

Hip-Hop Wired
"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

50 Cent Announces He Has 'Billion Dollar Lawyer' Doc In The Works

Hip-Hop Wired
Rolling Loud India 2025

Don Toliver Announces New Album 'OCTANE' With Cinematic Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close