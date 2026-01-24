Reec & Cobb County Sheriff, Craig D Owens, on Ice Storm Safety | 3-Step Plan

Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens joins Reec for an important conversation on public safety during inclement weather and potential ice storms in Georgia.

Sheriff Owens breaks down the 3-step approach the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is using to keep residents safe and shares his best advice for families, drivers, and communities as icy conditions move in.

This interview aired on Majic 107.5 / 97.5 and is now available here in full.

Stay informed, stay prepared, and most importantly, stay safe.

