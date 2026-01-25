THE LATEST MARTA UPDATES DURING THE INCLEMENT WEATHER

MARTA will operate lifeline bus routes only and reduced rail and paratransit services on Sunday, January 25th.



Rail service will begin at 6 a.m. with trains arriving every 20 minutes.



Bus service will only run on lifeline routes that provide direct service to major medical facilities and emergency rooms. These are routes 6, 8, 19, 40, 107, 110, 111, 123, 185, and 196. All other bus routes are suspended.



MARTA Mobility service will operate within three-quarters of a mile of MARTA rail stations and the lifeline bus routes, as safe conditions permit.



Any changes due to deteriorating weather conditions will be shared on all MARTA customer-facing platforms.



For the latest information, please visit itsmarta.com or the MARTA On the Go App. Customers can also call our customer service line at 404-848-5000

