Listen Live
Close
Local

THE LATEST MARTA UPDATES DURING THE INCLEMENT WEATHER

Published on January 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MARTA will operate lifeline bus routes only and reduced rail and paratransit services on Sunday, January 25th.
 
Rail service will begin at 6 a.m. with trains arriving every 20 minutes. 
 
Bus service will only run on lifeline routes that provide direct service to major medical facilities and emergency rooms. These are routes 6, 8, 19, 40, 107, 110, 111, 123, 185, and 196. All other bus routes are suspended.
 
MARTA Mobility service will operate within three-quarters of a mile of MARTA rail stations and the lifeline bus routes, as safe conditions permit.
 
Any changes due to deteriorating weather conditions will be shared on all MARTA customer-facing platforms.
 
For the latest information, please visit itsmarta.com or the MARTA On the Go App. Customers can also call our customer service line at 404-848-5000

THE LATEST MARTA UPDATES DURING THE INCLEMENT WEATHER was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

Hip-Hop Wired
Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26

No F**** To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

Hip-Hop Wired
"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

50 Cent Announces He Has 'Billion Dollar Lawyer' Doc In The Works

Hip-Hop Wired
Rolling Loud India 2025

Don Toliver Announces New Album 'OCTANE' With Cinematic Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close