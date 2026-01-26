Chick-fil-A Shows Love To Georgia With 80th Anniversary Deals

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Chick-fil-A is throwing a peachy party for its 80th anniversary, and Georgia is the guest of honor.

As reported by Fox 5, the Atlanta-based fast-food giant is serving up exclusive deals, nostalgic collectibles, and a chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year—all while paying homage to its late founder, S. Truett Cathy.

A Legacy Worth Pinning Down

Georgia locals can dive into the founder’s legacy with the new Legacy Lanyard Pin Collection, available only at select locations like Truett’s Grill, The Dwarf House, Truett’s Luau, and Truett’s Chick-fil-A. For $5, you can snag a lanyard, and for $8 each, collect pins that celebrate the brand’s history. Complete the set, and you’ll earn a commemorative pin—because nothing says “I love chicken” like a fully decked-out lanyard.

Golden Cups and Golden Opportunities

Starting January 26, Chick-fil-A is bringing back its retro 1967 Classic Cup nationwide. But here’s the kicker: some lucky customers will find a special Golden Cup design, which comes with a year’s worth of free Chick-fil-A. That’s right—your morning chicken biscuit could come with a side of golden fortune.

Heart-Shaped Happiness

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Chick-fil-A is reviving its beloved heart-shaped trays. These “vessels of love” can be filled with fan favorites like a 30-count of nuggets, 10-count of Chick-n-Minis, or a dessert medley featuring chocolate fudge brownies and cookies. Whether you’re wooing a date or just yourself, these trays are a surefire way to say, “I love you (and chicken).”

Why Georgia?

As the birthplace of Chick-fil-A, Georgia gets the VIP treatment for this milestone celebration. From collectible pins to exclusive deals, it’s a cluckin’ good time to be a Georgian.

So, whether you’re hunting for Golden Cups, pinning down a piece of history, or sharing heart-shaped trays with loved ones, Chick-fil-A’s 80th anniversary is a celebration worth savoring. After all, 80 years of chicken greatness deserves a little fanfare—and maybe a lot of nuggets.

Chick-fil-A Shows Love To Georgia With 80th Anniversary Deals was originally published on majicatl.com