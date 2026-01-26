Cupid’s Cocktail Crawl: Atlanta’s Valentine’s Day Pop-Ups

Source: serts / Getty Lovebirds, singles, and Galentine’s squads, rejoice! Atlanta’s pop-up bar scene is turning up the romance this Valentine’s season, and it’s nothing short of swoon-worthy. Whether you’re sipping on love potions with your partner or toasting to friendship with your besties, these pop-ups are serving vibes as sweet as their cocktails. Let’s dive into the city’s most enchanting spots to celebrate love—or just a really good drink.

AltaToro Cupid’s Cove Address: 33 Peachtree Pl NE

This Valentine’s Day pop-up heats things up with delicious cocktails and flame-throwing belly dancers. The patio, decked out in romantic décor, is perfect for cozying up with your date. The pop-up returns on January 30!

Buena Vida Tapas Bar Address: 385 N Angier Ave NE

From January 28 to February 22, enjoy limited-edition cocktails paired with Spanish-inspired dishes. Select nights feature live jazz performances under candlelight, making it a dreamy date night destination.

Chichería Mexican Kitchen Address: 202 Chattahoochee Row NW

Step into The Rose Garden, a cocktail-forward pop-up featuring tequila, mezcal, and rose-toned drinks. The romantic décor and candlelight moments make it a must-visit for Valentine’s Day.

Drawbar Address: 1 Interlock Ave NW

Celebrate with themed cocktails at Drawbar, perfect for both Galentine’s and Valentine’s outings. Their seasonal drinks are as sweet as the company you bring. A featured event is The Heartbreaker’s Club, a Valentines mixology workshop on February 12.

Kimpton Shane Hotel Address: 1340 W Peachtree St NW

The Kimpton Shane Hotel’s intimate bar offers Valentine’s Day cocktails that are as lovely as the ambiance. Pair your drink with a meal at Hartley Kitchen for a full romantic experience.

Lingering Shade Social Club Address: 660 Irwin St NE

Chocolate-covered strawberries in cocktail form? Yes, please! This Beltline spot offers seasonally themed drinks and a cozy patio for an intimate date night. They will also host intimate mixology classes on February 13 and 15.

Epicurean Atlanta Address: 1117 W Peachtree St NW

The Office Bar at Epicurean Atlanta serves up Valentine’s Day cocktails like the Love Potion (Strawberry Martini) and Memory Lane (Clover Club). Pair your drinks with a four-course meal at Reverence for the ultimate date night. Or book a private igloo for a special Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) experience.