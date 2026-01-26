Movies & TV To Watch This Week

Source: @NappyStock / nappy.co Every week on The Morning Hustle, Lore’l breaks down everything that’s currently on her watch list and gives her unfiltered review of what she’s seen. While you’ll have to tune into the show to hear Lo’s latest reviews, here’s a list of series that made it to her current rotation. The Rip (Netflix) Fresh off receiving an Oscar nomination, Teyana Taylor joins the cast of The Rip. The film follows a team of Miami cops as they uncover a million dollar stash leading to more questions among them. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck lead this star studded cast. ✕

Sinners (HBO Max) After sweeping the Academy Award nominations with a record 16 nominations, Sinners is back on everyone’s lips. This historic sweep boosted costume designer Ruth E. Carter to the most nominated Black women in Oscars history, The Ryan Coogler written and directed film follows two twin brothers as they encounter vampires on the opening of their southern juke joint.