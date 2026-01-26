Broadway in Atlanta Unveils Exciting 2026/2027 Season Lineup

Source: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

Broadway in Atlanta has revealed its highly anticipated 2026/2027 season, and it’s packed with must-see performances! From beloved classics to exciting new premieres, this season promises to captivate theatergoers of all ages.

The season kicks off with the return of the cultural phenomenon “Hamilton” (Sept. 2–20, 2026), Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical that blends history, hip-hop, and heart. Following this, audiences can enjoy a diverse lineup of shows, including:

Full 2026/2027 Season Lineup:

“Hamilton” (Sept. 2–20, 2026)

(Sept. 2–20, 2026) “Buena Vista Social Club” (Oct. 27–Nov. 1, 2026)

(Oct. 27–Nov. 1, 2026) “Death Becomes Her” (Nov. 17–22, 2026)

(Nov. 17–22, 2026) “Mrs. Doubtfire” (Dec. 15–20, 2026)

(Dec. 15–20, 2026) “Boop! The Musical” (Jan. 12–17, 2027)

(Jan. 12–17, 2027) “Water for Elephants” (Feb. 2–7, 2027)

(Feb. 2–7, 2027) “Wicked” (March 3–28, 2027)

(March 3–28, 2027) “The Notebook” (April 13–18, 2027)

(April 13–18, 2027) “The Bodyguard” (May 14–16, 2027)

(May 14–16, 2027) “Beetlejuice” (June 11–13, 2027)

(June 11–13, 2027) “Operation Mincemeat” (July 6–11, 2027)

Special Holiday Show:

“’Twas the Night Before…” by Cirque du Soleil (Dec. 2–13, 2026)

Russ Belin, Vice President of Broadway in Atlanta, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season to WSB-TV: “As we enter our 45th season, the 2026/2027 lineup represents a bold next chapter for Broadway in Atlanta. From headline-making premieres to fan-favorite returns, this season brings together the creative forces shaping Broadway today.”

With six local premieres, including “The Notebook” and “Operation Mincemeat,” and fan-favorites like “Wicked” and “Beetlejuice,” this season offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a longtime theater lover or new to Broadway, this lineup is sure to impress.

Not to mention, there are still some amazing shows coming to wrap up the 2025/2026 season, including Blue Man Group this weekend, and “MJ The Musical” launching next weekend. Other shows include “Riverdance,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “The Sound of Music,” “Six,” “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” and “Spamalot.”

Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased on the Broadway in Atlanta website.

