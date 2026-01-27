Trending on the Timeline: Jim Jones Claims He Made Kid Cudi's Career
Trending on the Timeline: Jim Jones Claims He Made Kid Cudi’s Career
The tea is piping hot on the latest edition of “Trending on the Timeline,” and this time, it’s not the ladies causing a stir, it’s the fellas. DJ Misses is breaking down a surprising clash between two hip-hop heavyweights that has the whole culture talking. The timeline is in shambles as Harlem legend Jim Jones and Cleveland’s very own Kid Cudi get into a heated back-and-forth over the origins of Cudi’s breakout success. It’s a classic case of “who made who,” and both sides are standing ten toes down on their version of history.
Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about:
Jim Jones Claims the Crown for Cudi’s Success
The drama kicked off when Jim Jones took to a podcast platform to air out some grievances regarding Kid Cudi’s rise to fame. According to the Diplomat member, the success of Cudi’s debut smash hit “Day ‘N’ Nite” wasn’t organic, it was engineered by Jones himself. In a bold statement, Jones claimed that nobody in New York City knew who Kid Cudi was until he hopped on the remix.
Jones detailed a story where he discovered Cudi working at a store under the label. He alleges that he offered to shoot a video for the track if he could use the beat. Jones claims his version was ripped from YouTube and subsequently blew up, making it the biggest record in the city. In his eyes, he provided the co-sign that launched a superstar career, and he feels he hasn’t received the credit he deserves for putting the “Man on the Moon” on the map.
The Moon Man Claps Back
Kid Cudi, known for marching to the beat of his own drum, wasn’t about to let that narrative fly unchecked. The visionary artist responded directly to Jones, shutting down the claims as pure fiction. In a fiery rebuttal, Cudi accused Jones of using his podcast platform to gossip and spread lies to people who don’t know the real history.
Cudi urged Jones to check the comments section, pointing out that the fans and the culture know the truth. He emphatically denied that Jones’ remix was the catalyst for his discovery, reminding everyone that he had an amazing, critically acclaimed debut album that stood on its own merits. For Cudi, his grind and creativity were the keys to his longevity, not a remix from the Capo.
The Culture Weighs In
This clash has sparked a massive debate across social media. While Jim Jones is beloved for his personality and contributions to New York hip-hop, many fans—including DJ Misses—are scratching their heads at his recollection of events. Most listeners remember “Day ‘N’ Nite” as a solitary anthem for the lonely stoner, not a Dipset-affiliated street banger. The consensus seems to be that while remixes help, true talent like Cudi’s can’t be solely attributed to one co-sign.
Hopefully, these two icons can find some common ground and squash the beef. Until then, keep your notifications on and stay locked in with us. We’ll be watching the timeline closely to see if peace is made or if the boys keep fighting.
Follow your girl on the ‘Gram (@djmisses) and check out Posted On The Corner for more updates.
Stay plugged in, keep the discussion going, and make sure your voice is part of the movement shaping what’s next.
Trending on the Timeline: Jim Jones Claims He Made Kid Cudi’s Career was originally published on blackamericaweb.com