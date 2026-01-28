Forsyth County Rejects Proposal to Rename Mountain For Trump

Source: President Trump – White House Media and Communications Department / President Trump – White House Media and Communications Department

A state representative was looking to rename one of Georgia’s most notable mountains after President Donald Trump… but the county responded with a resounding “no.”

Rep. David Clark, who represents Georgia’s 98th district, posted on social media Tuesday that he introduced a resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain as “Trump Mountain.”

Rep. Clark, who is also running for Georgia’s lieutenant governor, calls Trump “one of the most transformative Presidents in the nation’s history.” He stated, “That’s why today I introduced a resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County to Trump Mountain to honor his historic legacy of Making America Great Again.”

Sawnee Mountain, currently named after a celebrated Native American chief, holds significant historical and cultural value in the region. The proposal has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising the move as a tribute to Trump’s presidency, while others see it as an affront to the mountain’s Native American heritage.

Forsyth County officials were quick to respond, rejecting the motion and emphasizing the importance of preserving the mountain’s historical name. In a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta, Forsyth County Manager David McKee said, “Forsyth County remains committed to the historical importance of the Sawnee name in our community and as the official name for one of our county’s most impactful natural resources. Forsyth County leadership was not included in any discussions regarding this resolution from Rep. Clark and would have opposed the motion had it been presented. We stand firm in preserving the legacy of the Cherokee tribe with the Sawnee name for the mountain range.”

The resolution has added to the growing list of legislative proposals during Georgia’s new session, which also includes naming lemon pepper as the official chicken wing flavor and changing the state flower.

This is also not the first time that MAGA-branded lawmakers have attempted to rename landmarks and notable spots after the polarizing figure. Last year, a proposal by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla) to add Trump’s likeness to Mount Rushmore failed to advance in Congress. Meanwhile, the unofficial renaming of the Kennedy Center in Trump’s honor resulted in several performances being canceled in protest.

Forsyth County Rejects Proposal to Rename Mountain For Trump was originally published on majicatl.com