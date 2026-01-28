FBI Agents Search Fulton County Election Office

This week federal agents from the FBI were seen executing a court-authorized search at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City, Georgia just south of Atlanta. Officials confirmed the action took place on Wednesday but have not shared details about what the investigation involves or why it is happening.

The election hub has been at the center of controversy since the 2020 presidential race, when Georgia became a key battleground state and later drew repeated claims from then-former President Donald Trump that the election was stolen. Trump has continued to reference the 2020 results and even suggested that people involved could face prosecution, though he offered no evidence to support those claims.

The FBI described its activity simply as a “court authorized law enforcement action” and emphasized that the investigation is ongoing. Leaders at Fulton County’s election office did not immediately comment.

This news comes as the Department of Justice has been pushing for access to 2020 election records from Georgia election officials. Last month the DOJ sued Fulton County over what it says is a refusal to turn over ballots and related documents requested under federal law. Those records are part of long-running efforts by state and federal officials to review aspects of how the 2020 election was administered.

Fulton County became especially prominent in national politics after Trump narrowly lost Georgia’s electoral votes in 2020, ending a decades-long Republican winning streak in the state. Trump continued to press election officials to find enough votes to overturn the result, and his comments sparked nationwide attention and local stress for election workers who later received threats.

At the same time, a separate state case brought by former Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump and others with trying to overturn the election. That case was dismissed by a court in late 2025, but the larger story around election records and legal disputes remains very much alive.

For those in our communities who care about civic engagement and confidence in the democratic process, this is a reminder that the systems behind our elections are under scrutiny and legal review even years after ballots were cast. Government agencies are still sorting through records and responding to legal demands from both federal and state authorities.

At this point we do not know exactly what the FBI is looking for or how this search might affect broader efforts around election oversight. The story is still unfolding, and updates are likely as officials release more information.

