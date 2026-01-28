FBI Executes Search Warrant at Fulton County Election Hub

FBI executed a search warrant at a Georgia election facility, seizing records related to 2020 elections.

Fulton County has faced allegations of procedural issues, leading to fines and further investigations.

The search has sparked political tensions, with some lawmakers criticizing the FBI's actions.

Source: GRICHKA BEYSSON-LEANDRI / Getty

In a significant development, the FBI executed a sealed search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operations Center in Fairburn, Georgia, on Wednesday. The facility, which was established in 2023 to centralize and modernize election operations, became the focal point of federal agents as part of an ongoing investigation. The exact nature of the investigation remains undisclosed.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles and agents were seen at the site, located on Campbellton Fairburn Road. The FBI confirmed the operation, describing it as a “court-authorized action,” but declined to provide further details, citing the active status of the investigation. A source close to the matter suggested to Fox 5 that the operation involved taking custody of 2020 election ballots, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Fulton County officials released a statement acknowledging the search, saying, “Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at the Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center. The warrant sought a number of records related to 2020 elections. This operation is still actively underway. We cannot provide further information at this time.”

The search comes amid years of scrutiny surrounding Fulton County’s election processes, particularly in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Allegations of procedural violations and election interference have kept the county in the spotlight. In December 2025, Fulton County officials admitted to procedural errors during the 2020 election, including missing tabulator tapes and unsigned records, which led to fines and further investigations.

The FBI’s action has sparked mixed reactions. Salleigh Grubbs, a member of the State Election Board, expressed support for the operation, stating, “The people deserve answers.” Meanwhile, Georgia lawmakers outside the facility voiced frustration, with some attributing the investigation to lingering political tensions from the 2020 election. State Senator Josh McLaurin remarked, “The state is a target of Donald Trump’s narcissism… because he’s still mad he lost the 2020 election.”

This latest development adds another layer to the ongoing debate over election integrity in Georgia. The state has been at the center of national attention since the 2020 election, with repeated audits and investigations into claims of voter fraud. Despite these efforts, Georgia officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have consistently maintained that the election results were accurate and that no widespread fraud occurred.

The FBI’s search also coincides with recent changes in leadership at the agency’s Atlanta office. Last week, the FBI replaced its top agent in Atlanta, Paul W. Brown, though the reasons for the move remain unclear.

As the investigation unfolds, questions linger about the focus of the FBI’s search and its potential implications for Fulton County’s election processes. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

FBI Executes Search Warrant at Fulton County Election Hub was originally published on majicatl.com