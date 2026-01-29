Birthday Bash ATL Celebrates 30 Years With T.I, Gucci Mane & More

Birthday Bash ATL marks 30 years of hip-hop, culture, and Atlanta's global influence on the genre.

T.I. headlines the special anniversary event, celebrating milestones in his career and Atlanta's music history.

The concert features performances from Atlanta hip-hop heavyweights, promising unforgettable moments and a powerful tribute to the city.

BIRTHDAY BASH ATL 2026 CELEBRATES 30 YEARS WITH A LEGENDARY HOMECOMING — T.I. TO HEADLINE SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY PERFORMANCE

[Atlanta, GA– May 29, 2026] Atlanta’s most iconic hip-hop concert returns bigger than ever as HOT 107.9 proudly announces Birthday Bash ATL 2026: 30th Anniversary, marking three decades of music, culture, and the city that shaped hip-hop’s global sound.

Headlining this historic celebration is Atlanta legend T.I., delivering a milestone in hometown performance that celebrates 20 years of his groundbreaking album King and the 20-year anniversary of the cult-classic film ATL, both of which helped define a generation and cement Atlanta’s cultural dominance.

Adding to the epic night, Birthday Bash ATL 2026 will feature performances from Atlanta heavyweights Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, 2 Chainz, Soulja Boy, Travis Porter, Pastor Troy, Kilo Ali, YK Niece with more artists to be announced.

For 30 years, Birthday Bash ATL has been the proving ground and celebration stage for hip-hop — breaking new artists, reuniting legends, and reflecting the heartbeat of the culture. The 2026 anniversary edition promises unforgettable moments, surprise collaborations, and a powerful tribute to Atlanta’s lasting influence on music, film, and culture.

Fans can expect exclusive performances, historic throwback moments, and once-in-a-lifetime energy as Birthday Bash ATL celebrates 30 years of Atlanta shaping the sound of hip-hop. Birthday Bash ATL 2026 tickets are on sale now at http://www.Ticketmaster.com. For up-to-date information, visit http://www.HotSpotATL.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Hot1079ATL, and of course, listen to WHTA HOT 107.9-FM.

Birthday Bash ATL 2026 EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, May 24, 2026

State Farm Arena

Gates Open: 6:00pm

Showtime: 7:00pm – 11:00pm

