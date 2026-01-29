Fulton County Election Records From 2020 Seized By FBI

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

President Donald Trump still can’t let go of his loss in the 2020 presidential election. In what’s being called an unprecedented move, the FBI seized 2020 voting records from Fulton County, Ga., on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

According to ABC News, FBI agents served a search warrant on Fulton County election officials, authorizing them to seize “all physical ballots from the 2020 General Election,” as well as tabulator tapes and 2020 voter rolls. The warrant says the seized voter records “constitute evidence of the commission of a criminal offense” and had been “used as the means of committing a criminal offense.” The two offenses listed in the warrant concern statutes on how long voting records must be kept and another outlining “criminal penalties for people, including election officials, who intimidate voters or knowingly procure false votes or false voter registrations.”

“These are the original voting records, original absentee ballots,” Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington, a Democrat, told ABC News. “Once that stuff leaves our custody, where is the chain of custody? How can we know if we’ll get everything back? How can we know if they might do something mischievous?”

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fulton County is predominantly Black, and yet for some reason, Trump is shocked that they didn’t vote for him. It’s alarming that the FBI is using valuable resources to placate Trump’s ego instead of, you know, actually investigating the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Trump and his cronies have been whining about election fraud for the last six years, but have yet to produce any tangible evidence. While there have been instances of voter fraud, data show it does not even come close to the widespread level that Trump has continually alleged. My question is, if the FBI does find evidence of voter fraud, but it’s from Republican voters, are they actually going to do anything about it, or suddenly change their tune on the issue?

This isn’t just me randomly speculating, because in recent years, many of the cases involving voting fraud have involved Republicans. A judge actually ruled on a case involving voting fraud in Georgia in 2024. It should come as no surprise that it was against Brian Pritchard, first vice chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, who a judge found illegally voted nine times. Heck, Trump himself tried to convince the Georgia Secretary of State to engage in voting fraud during a phone call after the 2020 election.

“The people of Georgia are angry. The people of the country are angry, and there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump said on the call. “All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have…Fellas, I need 11,000 votes, give me a break.”

The seizure comes as Attorney General Pam Bondi has been demanding voter rolls from several Democratic cities. In a letter sent to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after Alex Pretti’s death, Bondi demanded the state turn over its voter rolls to help “bring an end to the chaos.” That letter was labeled by many as a “ransom note” and actually backfired in Bondi’s face. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in Oregon, also demanding the state turn over its voter rolls. U.S. District Judge Mustafa T. Kasubhai dismissed the lawsuit and added on Monday that Bondi’s letter only intensifies his concerns over why the Justice Department is demanding voter rolls from only Democratic states.

“I have great concerns given what I have seen now both in this letter from the U.S. Attorney General and those motives and purposes,” Kasubhai said. “It does clearly focus and relate to motives that would very well undermine the basis and purpose provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1960.”

There are growing concerns that, as his redistricting ploy appears to be failing, Trump is now trying to manipulate voter rolls ahead of the 2026 midterms. I tell ya, if this dude spent as much time actually implementing policies that would benefit the public as he does on this nonsense, he probably wouldn’t have to cheat to win. Of course, that would involve Trump actually doing his job, and we all know he’s simply too lazy for that.

SEE ALSO:

Georgia GOP Seeks To Imprison Dems For Protecting Election Integrity

Trump Claims He’ll Pardon An Election Denier’s State Crime





Fulton County Election Records From 2020 Seized By FBI was originally published on newsone.com