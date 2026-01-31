Metro Atlanta Prepares for Winter Storm with Snow & Extreme Cold

Source: Sean Davis / Getty

Metro Atlanta is gearing up for a significant winter storm expected to bring snow, life-threatening cold, and hazardous travel conditions. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and an Extreme Cold Warning for much of north and central Georgia, effective from Friday night through Sunday.

What to Expect

Snow Accumulation: 1-2 inches in Metro Atlanta, with up to 3 inches in some areas. Northeast Georgia could see 3-5 inches, with isolated spots reaching 6 inches.

1-2 inches in Metro Atlanta, with up to 3 inches in some areas. Northeast Georgia could see 3-5 inches, with isolated spots reaching 6 inches. Extreme Cold: Wind chills are forecasted to plummet between 0°F and -15°F, posing risks to health and infrastructure.

Wind chills are forecasted to plummet between 0°F and -15°F, posing risks to health and infrastructure. Travel Hazards: Snow will stick immediately to frozen ground, creating “dangerous to impossible” travel conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Timeline of the Storm

Friday Night (8 PM – Midnight): Light snow showers may begin in northwest Georgia.

Light snow showers may begin in northwest Georgia. Saturday Morning (3 AM – 8 AM): Snow spreads across Metro Atlanta and central Georgia.

Snow spreads across Metro Atlanta and central Georgia. Saturday Afternoon: Heaviest snow accumulations expected, with wind gusts up to 35 mph causing blowing snow.

Heaviest snow accumulations expected, with wind gusts up to 35 mph causing blowing snow. Saturday Night – Sunday Morning: Temperatures drop further, with wind chills reaching dangerous levels.

Safety Precautions

Residents are urged to prepare for potential power outages, downed trees, and ruptured water pipes due to prolonged sub-freezing temperatures. Experts recommend dripping faucets to prevent pipe bursts and bringing pets indoors.

Looking Ahead

The deep freeze will persist into Monday morning, but a warming trend is expected by Monday afternoon, with temperatures rebounding into the 50s and 60s by midweek.

Metro Atlanta Prepares for Winter Storm with Snow & Extreme Cold was originally published on majicatl.com