POST SHOW: Ice Protests, J. Cole, & HBCU Pride

Shouts out HBCU success, emphasizing collective Black college community over school rivalries.

Opposes aggressive ICE tactics, arguing immigration is a pretext for abuse of power.

Praises J. Cole for bowing out of Kendrick Lamar beef, valuing friendship over battle.

Source: Reach Media / other

Kyle Santillian Gets Real About Rap Beef, Immigration, and Ruth E. Carter

The Morning Hustle’s Kyle Santillian sat down with digital producer JeremiahLikeTheBible for the “Morning After” segment, and no topic was off-limits. From HBCU pride to the latest in hip-hop, Kyle kept it real. Here’s a look at what they chopped it up about.



JeremiahLikeTheBible: This week you shouted out Hampton University during HBCU News, but your sister and I are both Howard alumni. Do you regret it?

Kyle: “Not at all… We all know that we have competition as HBCUs, but for the masses, we represent and show love to all HBCUs.” Kyle emphasized unity, highlighting that no matter the school, the collective goal is to “fight the power.” He gave a shout-out to fellow HBCU alum Ruth E. Carter, the celebrated costume designer, noting that her success is a win for the entire Black college community.

JeremiahLikeTheBible: You’ve been very vocal about what’s going on with ICE. Why are you so passionate about this?

Kyle Santillian: “I don’t believe that it’s an immigration issue… I think the immigration issue is an excuse for this presidency to do what they want to do.” Kyle clarified that his stance isn’t about condoning crime but opposing the aggressive tactics used in minority neighborhoods. He stressed the importance of accountability, stating that those with power must also show the most restraint.

JeremiahLikeTheBible: Post this week’s Lo Down debate on the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef, has your opinion changed?

Kyle Santillian: “No, he should have never been in the beef. The beef was never for him in the first place.” Kyle stands firm that J. Cole made the right move by bowing out. He believes their friendship was more important than the battle, especially since the conflict wasn’t originally Cole’s to fight. While he loves a good rap battle, he felt this situation was different and praised Cole’s accountability.

JeremiahLikeTheBible: We had Method Man on the show this week, but people might not know you also played opposite Method Man in a film. Can we talk about it?

Kyle Santillian: “The name of the movie is called Last Looks.” Kyle shared his experience acting alongside heavy hitters like Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam. In the film, he plays an interviewer in a YouTube clip that provides a crucial clue. He interviewed Method Man’s character, a rapper named “Swag Doggg.” Kyle joked that the role wasn’t a stretch, as it mirrored his real life as an interviewer.

POST SHOW: Ice Protests, J. Cole, & HBCU Pride was originally published on themorninghustle.com