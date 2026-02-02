Georgia Democrats Challenge FBI Raid on Fulton County Elections Office

Fulton County officials seek to limit the FBI's seizure of election materials, citing lack of proper chain-of-custody.

The raid has reignited debates over election security and federal authority, with officials warning of broader implications.

Fulton County leaders prepare to challenge the scope of the search warrant in court, aiming to protect voter information.

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

Georgia Democrats are taking legal action following the FBI’s controversial raid on the Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center in Union City. The raid, conducted on January 28, involved federal agents seizing hundreds of records related to the 2020 election, including all physical ballots and voter rolls.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. announced plans to file a motion challenging the legality of the search warrant and the seizure of sensitive election materials. “I have asked the county attorney to take any and all steps available to fight this criminal search warrant,” Arrington stated, as reported by 11Alive. “The search warrant, I believe, is not proper, but I think that there are ways that we can limit it. We want to ask for forensic accounting, we want the documents to stay in the State of Georgia under seal, we want to do whatever we can to protect voter information.”

The FBI’s warrant authorized agents to collect absentee ballots, provisional ballots, in-person election day ballots, emergency ballots, and other election-related materials. However, Arrington expressed concern over the lack of a proper chain-of-custody inventory during the seizure. “They got copies of our voter rolls and all the original ballots. Now we cannot verify that we’ve received everything back because there was no chain-of-custody inventory taken at the time the records were seized,” he explained.

The raid has drawn sharp criticism from local leaders and voters alike, with many calling it an example of federal overreach. Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts and Commissioner Mo Ivory have been vocal in their opposition. Ivory, who held a town hall to address voter concerns, described the raid as “disturbing.” She added, “Here we are, and this president is again trying to sow the seeds of chaos and crisis in order to disrupt what we’re preparing for right now — the 2026 midterm elections.”

Congresswoman Nikema Williams also weighed in, emphasizing the broader implications of the raid. “This is probably much bigger than Fulton County, which is why it should not just be me raising the alarm right here in Atlanta,” Williams said. “We need to be hearing from even our Republican elected officials here in Georgia and Republicans across the country because what are they going to do with this election’s data? We know what happened in the wake of the 2020 election when we had an insurrection on our Capitol.”

The FBI’s actions have reignited debates over election security, federal authority, and the integrity of local election processes. Fulton County leaders are now preparing to challenge the scope of the search warrant in court, seeking the return of the seized materials and measures to ensure the protection of voter information.

As the legal battle unfolds, the situation underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding the 2020 election and its aftermath, with Georgia once again at the center of national attention.

Georgia Democrats Challenge FBI Raid on Fulton County Elections Office was originally published on majicatl.com