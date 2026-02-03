Commissioner Arrington on FBI Raids, ICE Presence & Voter Trust

In an in-depth and timely conversation, Reec sat down with Marvin Arrington Jr., Fulton County Commissioner and attorney, to unpack the implications of the recent FBI raid tied to the 2020 election ballots.

With over 12 years of service on the commission and a legal background, Commissioner Arrington breaks down what he sees as key weaknesses in the warrant, the misdemeanor charges being pursued against Fulton County by Donald Trump, and why this moment stands out as highly unusual and unprecedented in modern American politics.

He also raises concerns about the simultaneous deployment of ICE in Georgia, questioning whether the timing is coincidental, and warning that the broader objective may be to undermine public confidence in the electoral system and discourage voter participation. “Trump’s army came to town at the same time as the warrant,” Arrington says, framing the moment as one that could have lasting effects on trust, turnout, and democracy itself.

