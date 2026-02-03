Metro Atlanta Decriminalizes Marijuana Possession

Jonesboro Makes a Major Shift: Marijuana Possession No Longer an Arrestable Crime

JONESBORO, GA — In a big move for criminal justice reform in Metro Atlanta, the City of Jonesboro has voted to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana — meaning people will no longer face jail time for having less than one ounce of weed. Instead, officers will issue a civil citation and a fine (up to $150) similar to a traffic ticket.

The nearly unanimous city council vote marks a significant change in how low-level marijuana cases are handled locally — shifting away from arrests and criminal records toward fines that don’t carry jail time.

Why This Matters

For Black residents in Georgia, and across the U.S., marijuana laws haven’t been applied equally. Decades of studies show that although Black and white people use marijuana at similar rates, Black people have historically been arrested far more often for possession. National reviews have found African Americans are arrested at several times the rate of whites for similar marijuana use, even when usage rates are the same.

In Georgia’s current statewide law, simple possession of marijuana remains a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine, regardless of the amount. That means before this local ordinance, people could be booked, charged, and saddled with a criminal record for something that now will instead be treated like a ticket in Jonesboro.

What Will Change

Under the new City of Jonesboro ordinance:

Less than one ounce of marijuana possession will no longer lead to jail, arrest records, or misdemeanor charges.

Police will issue a fine (up to $150) — and that’s it for the offense.

City leaders say this will help free up police time to focus on violent crime, not minor possession cases.

This does not legalize marijuana in Georgia. It simply means Jonesboro itself won’t arrest or jail people for small amounts. If state police become involved (or if an arrest is made outside city authority) state law still applies.

This Is Part of a Bigger Trend Across Georgia

Jonesboro isn’t alone. Across Georgia, a growing number of cities and counties have already moved to reduce or eliminate jail time for small amounts of marijuana — replacing arrestable offenses with fines:

Atlanta – has long treated under-one-ounce cases as a citation with a fine instead of arrest.

– has long treated under-one-ounce cases as a citation with a fine instead of arrest. Clayton County — similar ordinance recently approved, with fines instead of criminal charges.

— similar ordinance recently approved, with fines instead of criminal charges. Other municipalities such as Forest Park, Athens-Clarke, Doraville, East Point, and more have passed similar measures over the past several years.

All of these changes still stop short of full legalization — but they do reduce the everyday interactions residents have with the criminal justice system.

Why This Is Bigger Than a Fine

For many families and communities of color, a simple arrest can mean:

Losing housing or employment opportunities

Struggles with school and financial aid eligibility

Long-term barriers to economic progress

By reducing arrests for minor possession, local leaders are hoping to reduce these life-impacting consequences while keeping community safety and priorities in focus.

What’s Still Illegal?

Even with decriminalization:

Marijuana, including recreational use, remains illegal under Georgia state law.

Larger amounts, distribution, or possession outside local ordinances can still lead to felony charges, jail time, and heavy fines.

This ordinance is a step forward, but advocates continue to push for statewide reforms and full legalization, arguing that equitable policy must extend beyond fines to address deeper systemic disparities.

Metro Atlanta Decriminalizes Marijuana Possession was originally published on majicatl.com