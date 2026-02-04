Listen Live
Prayers Up: DJ Young Slade, Son of Lil Jon, Reported Missing

Published on February 4, 2026
DJ Young Slade, born Nathan Murray Smith and the son of Grammy-winning rapper and producer Lil Jon, has been reported missing. According to Rough Draft Atlanta, the Milton Police Department issued a missing persons alert on the morning of February 3, 2026, after the 27-year-old was last seen at his residence on Baldwin Drive.

According to authorities, Smith was seen running out of his home around 6 a.m. without any personal belongings and possibly unclothed. He is described as 5’9” tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair and a distinctive tattoo of lips on his right collarbone.

Police efforts to locate Smith have included a search of Mayfield Lake, which is located near Baldwin Drive. However, it remains unclear if the search is directly connected to his disappearance.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

