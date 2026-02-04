New Airport Rules in Effect, What Atlanta Flyers Should Know

Starting February 1, 2026, a new step for air travel took effect that changes how some travelers get through security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and other U.S. terminals. This update centers around REAL ID, the secure form of identification that most people now need to board domestic flights. (people.com)

Although REAL ID enforcement has been active since May 2025, requiring travelers to show a compliant ID or another approved document like a passport to go through TSA security, a new optional identity verification process called TSA ConfirmID is now officially in place. If you do not have a REAL ID or another accepted ID, you can still fly, but there is now a $45 fee for using this alternative process. (people.com)

What Has Changed

If you want to avoid delays and extra costs, it helps to understand the new setup.

You still need valid ID to fly. Almost everyone flying domestically in the United States must now present either a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license with a star in the upper corner or another acceptable form of ID such as a U.S. passport, military ID, trusted traveler card, or permanent resident card. With one of these, you go through security just like before. (aarp.org)

If you do not have a REAL ID or accepted ID, you can still fly, but the TSA will refer you to the TSA ConfirmID process. This is an alternative identity verification step that lets you confirm who you are so you can go through security’s screening checkpoint. Since February 1, travelers using this option are charged a $45 fee that covers a 10-day travel period. (people.com)

Why it matters. Where previously extra checks for travelers without REAL IDs were handled without an explicit fee, the new rule shifts some of the cost of that extended identity verification to the individual traveler rather than general funding. That means if you regularly fly without a REAL ID, those ConfirmID fees can add up. (people.com)

What This Means for Your Travel Plans

Plan ahead to avoid fees. If you fly out of Atlanta or other U.S. airports regularly, it is a good idea to check now whether your ID meets the REAL ID standards. If it does not, your options are either to use TSA ConfirmID and pay the $45 fee or to upgrade your state ID or bring another approved ID such as a passport so you do not face extra costs or line delays. (axios.com)

Expect possible delays with ConfirmID. Even with the fee paid, using ConfirmID means additional verification steps before you enter the regular security line. These checks take time, so this process can make your trip to the airport feel longer than usual. (axios.com)

Getting a REAL ID still helps. Since most travelers already use REAL IDs or other acceptable documents, it is the simplest way to move smoothly through security with no fees or confirmation process. If you have not checked your ID yet, now is a good moment to do so before your next flight.

