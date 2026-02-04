Listen Live
Junior & Reec in The Community! Free Haircuts & BBQ! Sat 2.7

Published on February 4, 2026
Beauty & Barber Community Tour 

Join Reec & Junior live this Saturday 1/24 for Free haircuts for kids and senior citizens and Free food! 

SATURDAY 2/7/2026

12noon-3pm 

At: 

Taylor Made Cutz 

4086 Covington Hwy.

Decatur 

sponsored by Taylor Made Cuts, Positive American Youth & Kiers Hope 

https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

