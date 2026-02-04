Junior & Reec in The Community! Free Haircuts & BBQ! Sat 2.7
Beauty & Barber Community Tour
Join Reec & Junior live this Saturday 1/24 for Free haircuts for kids and senior citizens and Free food!
SATURDAY 2/7/2026
12noon-3pm
At:
Taylor Made Cutz
4086 Covington Hwy.
Decatur
sponsored by Taylor Made Cuts, Positive American Youth & Kiers Hope
