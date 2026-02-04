Beauty & Barber Community Tour

Join Reec & Junior live this Saturday 1/24 for Free haircuts for kids and senior citizens and Free food!

SATURDAY 2/7/2026

12noon-3pm

At:

Taylor Made Cutz

4086 Covington Hwy.

Decatur

sponsored by Taylor Made Cuts, Positive American Youth & Kiers Hope

Junior & Reec in The Community! Free Haircuts & BBQ! Sat 2.7 was originally published on majicatl.com