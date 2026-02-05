Peach State Love: Georgia Ranks #13 in Romance Study

Southern states dominate the top romantic rankings, with Alabama at #1.

Georgia's top romantic search is 'gift for her,' showing generosity and thoughtfulness.

Nationwide, love letters and anniversary ideas are trending, not just digital gifts.

Valentine’s Day is pulling up on us fast. You know what that means—dinner reservations are getting scarce, flower prices are going up, and everybody is trying to figure out how to show that special someone they care without looking like they waited until the last minute.

But before you panic-buy that box of chocolates, let’s talk about where we stand. A new study from Innerbody just dropped, ranking the most (and least) romantic states in the U.S., and let’s just say the South is absolutely showing out.

So, where does Georgia land in the mix? We didn’t crack the top 10, but we are definitely in the building. Georgia comes in at a respectable #13.

The South Has Something to Say

First things first: put some respect on Southern hospitality. The study analyzed Google search trends over the last year to see who is putting in the real work for romance. The results? The South dominates the Top 10, claiming eight of those spots.

Believe it or not, Alabama took the crown as the #1 most romantic state in the country. That’s right—our neighbors to the west are out-searching everybody when it comes to setting the mood. South Carolina and Oklahoma rounded out the top three. It seems like down here, we don’t just talk about love; we’re actively looking for ways to keep the spark alive.

Georgia’s Love Language: “Gifts for Her”

Now, back to the Peach State. Ranking #13 out of 50 ain’t bad at all—it means we’re doing better than most of the country. But what exactly are Georgians searching for?

The data shows that Georgia’s top romantic search term is “gift for her.”

We see you, Georgia! That’s a good look. It shows that folks here are generous and thoughtful. We aren’t just looking for a cheap date; we’re looking to spoil our partners. Whether it’s finding that perfect piece of jewelry or something personalized, the intent is there. We might not have taken the top spot, but we are definitely keeping the economy of love stimulating.

Old School Love is Still Winning

One of the most surprising—and honestly, refreshing—findings from the study is what people are searching for nationally. You might think in 2026 it’s all about digital gifts or quick texts, but the #1 romantic topic across the U.S. isn’t flowers or candy. It’s love letters.

That’s right. We are bringing that “Love Jones” energy back. People are looking for “love poems” and “how to write a love letter.” It turns out, putting pen to paper (or thumb to screen) to express how you feel is timeless. It beats a generic card any day of the week.

Another big trend? Anniversary ideas. This tells us that romance isn’t just for February 14th. People are invested in the long game, looking for ways to celebrate those milestones and keep the relationship fresh year-round.

Who Needs to Step It Up?

If you’re looking for love, you might want to avoid the cold. Wyoming ranked dead last as the least romantic state in the country, followed closely by Montana and Alaska. It seems like out West, they might be a little too focused on staying warm to worry about candlelight dinners.

Let’s Make It Do What It Do

So, Georgia, we’re sitting pretty at #13, but there is always room to grow. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, let this be a little motivation.

If you’re in the A, Savannah, or anywhere in between, lean into what we do best. We already know we have the culture, the music, and the food to set the perfect vibe. Maybe take a cue from the national trends and write a heartfelt letter to go with that “gift for her” you’ve been searching for.

Let’s keep that Southern charm strong and show the rest of the country how we get down when it comes to love. Happy Valentine’s Day, family!

