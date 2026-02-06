A$AP Rocky Takes On Teaching In Harlem Public School 

Fresh off the release of his new album Don’t Be Dumb, A$AP Rocky visited Public School 125 in the Harlem neighborhood he grew up in. The visit was for the latest episode of the digital series Celebrity Substitute, where famous guests share their experiences and skills with students.

Before sitting down with the students, A$AP Rocky spoke about his life growing up in Harlem, and how he likes to share music from all genres with his three children with his partner, superstar singer Rihanna. After meeting the original teachers of the class he’s taking over, the rapper greets all the students who immediately burst into excitement.

The “Fashion Killa” worked with the students to help them create their own rap verses, later going to a newly-created studio at P.S. 125 with them to record “IDK.” One student, Nia, impressed A$AP Rocky with her lyrics, which included the bars: “Keep praying, ‘cause I come slaying.”

“That was beautiful. And you dress really nice, too,” Rocky said to Nia approvingly. “So, I know you’re not lying about your bars. I might need to hire you for some ghostwriting. Appoint me to your agent later.”



There was a serious moment, as A$AP Rocky asked the children if they had ever experienced bullying, revealing that he had undergone some growing up. When one student named Zaire admitted he had been bullied, Rocky earnestly spoke to the students on how it can affect them and ways to handle it.

“You kids tend to be cruel to each other,” he explained. “You don’t know it. When you get older, you’ll identify, ‘That wasn’t really nice.’ Take it with a grain of salt. It’ll be all right, though.” To Zaire, he advised, “I would recommend doing karate ‘cause it’s discipline and it’ll get those bullies off your back.”

The episode ended with all the students getting to display what they learned in a music video, entitled “Punk Rocky” for the “Show and Tell” segment of the show.

Check out the episode in full above.