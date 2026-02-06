Tragic News in the Atlanta Music Community

Atlanta families woke up to heartbreaking news Friday as authorities said a body believed to be Nathan Smith, known as DJ Young Slade, was recovered. Smith is the son of Atlanta‑based rapper and producer Lil Jon. Officials do not believe foul play was involved.

Smith had been missing since early Tuesday morning when he left his home in Milton on foot without his phone. Police said he may have been disoriented and in need of help. Family, friends, and neighbors had shared concerns on social media as the search unfolded.

Remembering Young Slade in Atlanta

DJ Young Slade built his own path in music as a DJ and performer. He carried his creativity into clubs, events, and Atlanta gatherings, and many in the local community knew him from his energetic sets and warm personality. He showed pride in his craft and pushed to make his mark beyond his famous last name.

Lil Jon released a statement saying, “I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.” He described Nathan as caring, thoughtful, and someone who loved his family and friends deeply. The family has asked for privacy as they grieve.

This news has hit especially hard in Atlanta because Smith was one of us — someone working to shape a career while rooted in our city’s vibrant music culture. Readers are invited to hold space for the family, remember Nathan as a creative spirit, and lean on each other in this difficult moment.

