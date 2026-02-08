Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. Arrested For Attacking WNBA’s Rickea Jackson

Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. was arrested Saturday in Miami-Dade County, Florida, following a domestic dispute involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson, his ex-girlfriend. As reported by WPLG-TV in Miami, the incident escalated into a police chase, ending with Pearce crashing his vehicle and facing multiple charges.

According to Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez, officers were called to investigate a domestic dispute between Pearce and Jackson, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks. Pearce allegedly fled the scene, leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Pearce, 22, faces serious charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer. He is also charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Bond has not yet been set for all charges.

Pearce, a standout rookie, was selected 26th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Falcons. The Tennessee product quickly made a name for himself, recording 10.5 sacks and setting a team record for rookie quarterback pressures with 45. His performance earned him third place in the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

The Falcons, who recently underwent a leadership overhaul with the hiring of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham, released a statement: “We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

