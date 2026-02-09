SPOTTED: Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes Cameo at “Benito Bowl”

Source: MLB Photos / Getty

Baseball met music in an electrifying moment during Super Bowl LX’s halftime show, as Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. made a surprise cameo alongside global sensation Bad Bunny. The performance, which celebrated Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican heritage, was a star-studded spectacle that also featured appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Acuña, known for his dynamic presence on the baseball field, brought that same energy to the stage, much to the delight of fans. The Braves took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight their Venezuelan outfielder’s unexpected appearance, sharing a post that quickly gained traction among “Braves Country” and beyond.

In case you missed it, Acuña is a part of the dance scene with other notable celebs, including Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Jessica Alba, and (not surprisingly), Cardi B.

The halftime show was packed with memorable moments, including a couple who appeared to tie the knot live on stage. Overall, it was a display of pride, heritage, and a hopeful message of unity at a time when we really need it.

Before the big game, Acuña hinted at his connection to the event by sharing an Instagram story featuring a Bad Bunny track. The Braves star’s love for music and his charismatic personality made him a natural fit for the high-energy performance.

Following the show, Acuña shared a flick with the history-making GRAMMY winner, showing his appreciation for the inclusion.

With preliminary reports saying that Bad Bunny’s Halftime performance may be the most-viewed in history, with an estimated 135 million people tuning in, it’s safe to say it was a hit!

Meanwhile, it’s time for Acuña to lock in for the upcoming season, as the Braves take on the Kansas City Royals for their home opener on March 27.