Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, and plenty of places are rolling out food deals to help you celebrate love and connection. Restaurants and fast food spots are offering special menus and treats designed for couples, friends or a family dinner.

7-Eleven is serving heart-shaped donuts, chocolate bars and sweet treats perfect for sharing or grabbing on the go.

California Pizza Kitchen invites you to a Sweet Deal for Two with a starter, two entrées and one dessert.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill will offer a four-course dinner for two with soup or salad, entrées and dessert included.

Fast-food lovers can enjoy Hardee’s heart-shaped Made from Scratch biscuits and new iced coffee through February 15.

Pizza Hut brings back heart-shaped pizzas through February 22.

Insomnia Cookies is hosting late-night date experiences on February 12 and 13 with special Valentine dips while supplies last.

And P.F. Chang’s is offering a five-course dinner for two with reservations recommended.

More Ways to Celebrate Love

For a budget-friendly dinner out, Ruby Tuesday is serving Cupid’s Dinner for Two through February.

TGI Fridays has a three-course meal for two from February 13 to 15.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe even has special Valentine items that guests and pets can enjoy together through March 3.

And Waffle House is once again hosting Valentine’s Day dinner events at many locations.

No matter how you plan to celebrate, these food deals give you tasty options for a night out or a cozy dinner in without breaking the bank.

Atlanta, Here are Some Food Deals for Valentine’s Day was originally published on majicatl.com