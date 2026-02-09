Listen Live
Close
Local

Atlanta, Here are Some Food Deals for Valentine’s Day

Published on February 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, and plenty of places are rolling out food deals to help you celebrate love and connection. Restaurants and fast food spots are offering special menus and treats designed for couples, friends or a family dinner.

7-Eleven is serving heart-shaped donuts, chocolate bars and sweet treats perfect for sharing or grabbing on the go.

California Pizza Kitchen invites you to a Sweet Deal for Two with a starter, two entrées and one dessert.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill will offer a four-course dinner for two with soup or salad, entrées and dessert included.

Fast-food lovers can enjoy Hardee’s heart-shaped Made from Scratch biscuits and new iced coffee through February 15.

Pizza Hut brings back heart-shaped pizzas through February 22.

Insomnia Cookies is hosting late-night date experiences on February 12 and 13 with special Valentine dips while supplies last.

And P.F. Chang’s is offering a five-course dinner for two with reservations recommended.

More Ways to Celebrate Love

For a budget-friendly dinner out, Ruby Tuesday is serving Cupid’s Dinner for Two through February.

TGI Fridays has a three-course meal for two from February 13 to 15.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe even has special Valentine items that guests and pets can enjoy together through March 3.

And Waffle House is once again hosting Valentine’s Day dinner events at many locations.

No matter how you plan to celebrate, these food deals give you tasty options for a night out or a cozy dinner in without breaking the bank.

Atlanta, Here are Some Food Deals for Valentine’s Day was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks vs. New Englad Patriots

Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance, Social Media Celebrates

Hip-Hop Wired

Brett Favre Reminded of Welfare Fraud After Sharing He's Not Watching Bad Bunny Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Previews - Thursday February 5th

Songs That Bad Bunny Should Perform At The Super Bowl

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent

50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close