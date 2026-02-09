A Powerful Day of Giving Back in Decatur!

The Beauty & Barber Community Tour made a major impact in Decatur with an unforgettable day centered on service, love, and community care. Families packed into the shop as tons of free haircuts and hairstyles were provided to kids and senior citizens, helping everyone walk out feeling confident and refreshed.

Alongside the grooming services, attendees were treated to free, freshly cooked meals and drinks, courtesy of Pepsi, turning the event into a full community celebration.

Energy, Music, and Community Love

The vibe stayed high all afternoon thanks to Junior & Reec, who kept spirits lifted and the atmosphere welcoming, while Moran The Man held it down on the turntables, keeping the music and energy flowing from start to finish.

A Barbershop That Gave Back

A special thank you goes to Taylor Made Cutz, owner Zay Taylor, and the entire staff for opening their doors, donating their time and skills, and showing exactly what community leadership looks like.

Powered by Strong Community Partners

This impactful event would not have been possible without the support and collaboration of:

Positive American Youth

Radio One Atlanta

Kiers Hope

Each partner played a role in helping shine a light on the event and ensuring families knew support was available right where they live.

More Than an Event

This stop on the Beauty & Barber Community Tour was a reminder that when local businesses, nonprofits, and media come together, real change happens. From fresh cuts to full plates and nonstop positivity, the day reflected the power of community showing up for one another.

Stay locked to MajicATL.com for future recaps and upcoming community events with Junior & Reec. The mission continues, and this is just the beginning. ✂️❤️

