Fulton Co. School On Lockdown Amid Criminal Investigation

Published on February 10, 2026
WSB-TV reports that Palmetto Elementary School in Fulton County is currently under a hard lockdown due to an ongoing criminal investigation outside the school premises, according to a statement from Fulton County Schools.

Authorities have confirmed that no students or staff are involved in the investigation, and everyone on campus is safe. As a precautionary measure, the school will remain in lockdown until law enforcement officials clear the scene.

In a proactive step to ensure student safety, all Palmetto Elementary students are being relocated to Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn. Parents and community members have been advised not to approach the school during this time. Additional details, including instructions for reunification, will be shared as they become available.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided later this afternoon.

