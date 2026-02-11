Clark Atlanta Officer On Administrative Leave After Student Incident

Source: teh_z1b / 500px / Getty

A Clark Atlanta University (CAU) police officer has been placed on administrative leave after an incident involving a student escalated beyond what university officials deemed appropriate. The situation, which began with a student reportedly refusing to show campus identification, has sparked an internal investigation and raised questions about campus safety protocols.

According to a statement from CAU President George T. French Jr., the confrontation occurred when the student declined to present their university ID upon entry to campus. The officer pursued the student into a classroom, where the situation intensified. While the university acknowledged that the student’s actions contributed to the escalation, President French emphasized that the officer’s response “exceeded appropriate boundaries.”

The incident has drawn significant attention, with social media footage of the classroom encounter circulating widely. In response, the university’s Department of Public Safety has launched a formal review to assess the officer’s conduct and determine whether proper procedures were followed.

President French, in a letter dated February 7, expressed the university’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students. He announced plans to evaluate and enhance campus safety measures, including additional training and communication efforts, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The university has not disclosed the identity of the officer involved, and no further details about the student’s condition or actions have been released. The investigation remains ongoing, and CAU has pledged transparency as it works to address the situation.

In a follow-up letter on February 9, CAU Police Chief Debra Williams confirmed that the involved officer has been placed on leave, allowing a full review of the incident.

“We are resolute in our responsibility to address this matter and assure the campus community of our commitment to transparency, accountability, and maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all,” she wrote.