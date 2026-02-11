Palmetto Elementary Shooting: Suspect Arrested, Victim Identified

Source: Houston County Sheriff’s Office / other

A tragic shooting outside Palmetto Elementary School on Tuesday morning has left the community in shock. Authorities have identified the victim as Eboni Anderson, and the suspected gunman, Christopher Loris Ates, has been apprehended following a high-speed chase and crash in Houston County.

As reported by Fox 5, the incident unfolded just after 11 a.m., prompting a “hard lockdown” at the Fulton County school. Anderson was found fatally shot near the front of the school, while more than 550 students inside were safely evacuated to Bear Creek Middle School. No students or staff were harmed during the incident.

Law enforcement agencies tracked Ates, 39, to Middle Georgia, where he was arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit ended when Ates crashed his vehicle. He now faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement, and second-degree cruelty to children. Additional charges related to Anderson’s death are pending in Fulton County.

While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, officials have suggested it may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. The relationship between Ates and Anderson has not been disclosed, nor has it been confirmed if Anderson had any ties to the school.

In a letter to parents, Palmetto Elementary Principal Jacqueline Bowens reassured families that safety protocols were followed and that no one inside the building was ever in danger. Counselors and support staff have been made available to assist students and staff as classes resume.

Ates has a criminal history, including a 10-year prison sentence for a 2006 armed robbery conviction in Houston County. Authorities are continuing their investigation and finalizing charges.

This tragic event has reignited concerns about school safety, with parents calling for increased security measures. As the community processes this devastating loss, officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.

