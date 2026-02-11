Listen Live
Close
News

Palmetto Elementary Shooting: Suspect Arrested, Victim Identified

Published on February 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Christopher Loris Ates
Source: Houston County Sheriff’s Office / other

A tragic shooting outside Palmetto Elementary School on Tuesday morning has left the community in shock. Authorities have identified the victim as Eboni Anderson, and the suspected gunman, Christopher Loris Ates, has been apprehended following a high-speed chase and crash in Houston County.

As reported by Fox 5, the incident unfolded just after 11 a.m., prompting a “hard lockdown” at the Fulton County school. Anderson was found fatally shot near the front of the school, while more than 550 students inside were safely evacuated to Bear Creek Middle School. No students or staff were harmed during the incident.

Law enforcement agencies tracked Ates, 39, to Middle Georgia, where he was arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit ended when Ates crashed his vehicle. He now faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement, and second-degree cruelty to children. Additional charges related to Anderson’s death are pending in Fulton County.

While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, officials have suggested it may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. The relationship between Ates and Anderson has not been disclosed, nor has it been confirmed if Anderson had any ties to the school.

In a letter to parents, Palmetto Elementary Principal Jacqueline Bowens reassured families that safety protocols were followed and that no one inside the building was ever in danger. Counselors and support staff have been made available to assist students and staff as classes resume.

Ates has a criminal history, including a 10-year prison sentence for a 2006 armed robbery conviction in Houston County. Authorities are continuing their investigation and finalizing charges.

This tragic event has reignited concerns about school safety, with parents calling for increased security measures. As the community processes this devastating loss, officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Palmetto Elementary Shooting: Suspect Arrested, Victim Identified was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

2017 CMT Music Awards - Show

Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

“Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony For His Birthday

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

White Fright: MAGA Snowflakes Attack Jay-Z Over Super Bowl Halftime Star Selection

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close