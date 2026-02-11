Source: Reach Media / other

Spike Lee Reflects on Legacy, School Daze, and Cultural Impact on The Morning Hustle

Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee joined The Morning Hustle to celebrate the 38th anniversary of his iconic film School Daze. The conversation was a vibrant mix of nostalgia, cultural insights, and reflections on his groundbreaking career.



✕

Lee shared heartfelt memories of School Daze, a film that spotlighted the HBCU experience and Black Greek life. Despite initial push back from his alma mater Morehouse College during filming, the movie has since become a cultural touchstone, inspiring countless students to explore Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Lee hinted at a potential Broadway adaptation of School Daze, promising fans a musical reimagining of the classic.

The discussion also touched on Lee’s autobiographical elements in his films, including Crooklyn, which remains a fan favorite. He revealed that many of his early acting roles, like Half-Pint in School Daze, were born out of budget constraints, but they’ve since become iconic.

Lee also reflected on the enduring relevance of his films, particularly Do the Right Thing, which addressed police brutality decades before it became a central topic in today’s social justice movements. He expressed both pride and frustration that the themes of his work remain so timely.

The interview wrapped with Lee acknowledging the homage paid to his signature dolly shot by Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl and celebrating the ongoing influence of his work in music and film. He encouraged fans to experience School Daze on the big screen, emphasizing its timeless message: “Wake up!”

RELATED STORIES:

Most Anticipated 2026 TV Shows & Movie Releases

Absolute Cinema: The Top Movies & TV Shows Of 2025

Movies & TV To Watch This Week

Spike Lee Reflects on 38 Years of School Daze was originally published on themorninghustle.com