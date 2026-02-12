Listen Live
Sexyy Red Samples Michael Jackson, Social Media Tells Her To Beat It

Sexyy Red can do no wrong, but this time, she might have taken it overboard.

Published on February 12, 2026
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sexyy Red can do no wrong, but this time, she might have taken it overboard.

Lil Yatchy posted a clip of the St. Louis rapper showing him new music. Sampling one of the biggest songs in music history, Michael Jackson’s megahit “Beat It.”

What threw people off was the raunchiness of Big Sexyy’s version of “Beat It,” where she remixed it, saying, “Just Eat It.”

“Just eat it, just eat it. You better not nut fast because I hate a minute man, and if that d*ck is trash, I’m telling all my friends. I’ll beat your a** and we about to throw them hands.”

Lil Boat captioned the video as a “Sneak peek scene of the new Michael biopic.”

Sexyy went ahead and dropped the clip on her page as well, continuing the trolling, “Leaked footage from da Michael Jackson movie HOOCHIE TRIBUTE TO DA BEST LLMJ.”

With all the hype around the Michael Jackson biopic, which is releasing on April 24, 2026, this caused people to have mixed emotions. The Poundtown rapper has always been known to troll, but some users online feel like she took it too far.

Michael Jackson fans online took to social media to express their frustration. One user said, “Whoever cleared the ‘Beat It’ sample for Sexyy Red, I hope they know they not seeing heaven. Playing with MJ name and discography like that is beyond disrespectful!”

There has been no official confirmation whether Michael Jackson’s estate did, in fact, clear the sample or not.

Check out the full fan reactions to Sexyy Red’s questionable remix of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” below.

Fans online are not feeling Sexyy’s MJ remix

Sexyy Red Samples Michael Jackson, Social Media Tells Her To Beat It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

We Them Ones - Atlanta
