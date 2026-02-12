DeKalb County Schools Proposes Major Closures and Repurposing Plan

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

The DeKalb County School District has unveiled a sweeping proposal that could lead to the closure of 27 schools and the repurposing of eight others by 2030. This ambitious plan, described as a “conversation starter,” aims to address declining enrollment and aging infrastructure across the district.

Key Highlights of the Proposal:

High School Changes : Three high schools—Cedar Grove, Lithonia, and Towers—are slated to be converted into middle schools due to “low educational adequacy” and proximity to other campuses.

: Three high schools—Cedar Grove, Lithonia, and Towers—are slated to be converted into middle schools due to “low educational adequacy” and proximity to other campuses. Middle School Adjustments : Cedar Grove Middle School is proposed for closure, while five others, including Champion Theme and McNair, would transition into elementary schools.

: Cedar Grove Middle School is proposed for closure, while five others, including Champion Theme and McNair, would transition into elementary schools. Elementary School Closures: A total of 26 elementary schools, including Ashford Park, Henderson Mill, and Stone Mountain, are on the potential closure list to address a surplus of seats.

The Rationale:

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the district projects a significant drop in student enrollment by 2030, equivalent to four high schools’ worth of seats. The plan prioritizes utilizing the district’s strongest buildings while considering factors like building adequacy, student proximity, and recent capital investments.

Community Engagement:

DeKalb County Schools emphasizes that no decisions have been finalized. The district plans to host multiple feedback sessions for parents and guardians throughout the year, with a final vote expected this fall.

This proposal marks a pivotal moment for the district as it seeks to adapt to changing demographics and ensure efficient use of resources. Community input will play a crucial role in shaping the future of DeKalb County schools.

