DeKalb County Schools Proposes Closing 27 Schools

A major proposal from the DeKalb County School District is getting a lot of attention across metro Atlanta. District leaders have introduced an initial plan that could close 27 schools and repurpose eight others in the coming years. Right now, it is only a proposal. No final decisions have been made.

District officials describe the plan as the beginning of a conversation, not the end of one. They say the goal is to gather community feedback before moving forward with any permanent changes.

Why is this happening?

According to district leaders, student enrollment has declined over time, leaving some school buildings underused. Fewer students means fewer resources coming into the district, while building maintenance and operational costs remain high. Officials say the proposal is designed to make better use of school facilities and ensure resources are distributed more efficiently.

For many families, though, schools are more than buildings. They are community anchors. They are places where children grow up, where parents volunteer, and where neighborhoods gather. That emotional connection is part of why this proposal feels significant.

What could change?

If approved in some form, the plan would close 27 schools and repurpose eight others. Repurposing could mean converting a building to serve a different grade level, using it for early learning programs, or shifting it to another educational function within the district.

Some high schools could become middle schools. Some middle schools could move into different buildings. Elementary schools make up a large portion of the campuses listed for possible closure or restructuring.

It is important to note that no schools will close immediately. The district has said changes would not happen next school year, giving families time to prepare if adjustments are eventually approved.

What happens next?

The district is holding community meetings and encouraging public input. Leaders say feedback from parents, caregivers, educators, and residents will help shape the final recommendation.

If you have children in DeKalb County Schools, or if you simply care about the strength of your neighborhood schools, this is the time to pay attention. Ask questions. Attend meetings if you can. Share your thoughts through official channels.

Education decisions have long term impacts not just on students, but on property values, transportation, safety, and overall community stability. Staying informed allows you to make the best decisions for your family and to advocate for what matters most.

This proposal is still evolving. The conversation is just beginning.

