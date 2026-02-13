U.S. Home Sales Slide Sharply in January, Atl Remains Uneven

Sales of previously owned homes across the United States dropped significantly in January, falling about 8.4 percent compared with December and hitting the slowest pace in over two years, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors. This was the biggest monthly decline in nearly four years even though mortgage rates continued to ease a bit, and economists point to a mix of winter weather, high home prices and limited inventory as reasons many buyers stayed on the sidelines.

Despite some improvement in affordability, with wage growth helping buyers qualify for mortgages that might have felt out of reach earlier, a shortage of homes for sale continues to keep prices elevated and slow the pace of closings.

Closer to home in the Atlanta area, housing activity has also felt the strain of these broader trends. Local reports show that home sales were sluggish through 2025, with many listings taking longer to sell and some sellers choosing to pull their homes off the market rather than accept lower offers. Homes in some of the more expensive, high-demand neighborhoods like Virginia Highland and Buckhead have held stronger, but overall sales remain slow compared with past years, and Atlanta’s market has yet to see a major turnaround heading into 2026.

For anyone thinking about buying or selling right now, mixed signals from the market can feel frustrating and confusing. On the bright side, lower mortgage rates and increasing inventory in some areas may open the door for better deals this spring, but tight supply and still-high prices mean it’s important to stay informed, talk with local real estate experts, and plan around your own goals and timing.

