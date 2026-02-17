J. Cole Announces Global Tour For Alleged Last Album 'The Fall-Off'
Now that J. Cole’s latest album The Fall-Off is out and available for public consumption, the rapper from the Tar Heel State is ready to showcase his rumored final project on the world stage and is prepping for his first global tour since 2017’s 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour.
Setting things off in his hometown of North Carolina, J. Cole’s The Fall-Off Tour will hit multiple continents, as it will begin in the United States this coming July before making its way to Europe and Africa throughout the fall and winter months of 2026. With more than 50+ shows planned in just a span of six months, 15 countries will be treated to one of America’s greatest rappers as he winds down his career and blesses the world with his swan song of a tour.
You really have to wonder if Drizzy will be in attendance for Cole’s visit to Canada given Drizzy’s reaction to J. Cole apologizing to Kendrick Lamar in the midst of Drake’s and K. Dot’s classic rap battle. Are Drake and Cole cool again, or is Drizzy still a little salty about how things played out in 2024? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.
Tickets for the upcoming North America leg of the tour will be available Feb. 17 via an artist presale before going live Friday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. local time at thefalloff.com. Tickets for his UK, Europe and Africa dates will be going out via artist presale on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. local time before going live Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. on thefalloff.com.
Check out the list of tour dates below and let us know if you’ll be trying to score some tickets in the comments section.
Sat Jul 11 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Tue Jul 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Wed Jul 15 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
Fri Jul 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Mon Jul 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Thu Jul 23 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sat Jul 25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Mon Jul 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jul 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
Tue Aug 04 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 05 — Queens, NY — UBS Arena
Fri Aug 07 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Tue Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Sat Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
Sun Aug 16 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 18 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Wed Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Fri Aug 21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Mon Aug 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 25 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 27 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Sat Aug 29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
Tue Sep 01 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 03 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome
Sun Sep 06 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Wed Sep 09 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Thu Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center
Sun Sep 13 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
Mon Sep 14 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Wed Sep 16 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sat Sep 19 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Wed Sep 23 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Coliseum*
Wed Oct 07 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena
Fri Oct 9 — Zurich, CH — AG Hallenstadion
Mon Oct 12 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome
Thu Oct 15 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS Arena
Sat Oct 17 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome
Mon Oct 19 — London, UK — The O2
Tue Oct 20 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 22 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena
Sun Oct 25 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena
Mon Oct 26 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
Wed Oct 28 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
Sat Oct 31 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena
Thu Nov 05 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
Sun Nov 08 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena
Mon Nov 09 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena
Wed Nov 11 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena
Thu Nov 12 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena
Wed Nov 25 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Nov 28 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena
Tue Dec 01 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena
Sat Dec 05 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena
Sat Dec 12 — Johannesburg, ZA — FNB Stadium
