J. Cole Announces Global Tour For Alleged Last Album 'The Fall-Off'

Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville

Now that J. Cole’s latest album The Fall-Off is out and available for public consumption, the rapper from the Tar Heel State is ready to showcase his rumored final project on the world stage and is prepping for his first global tour since 2017’s 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour.

Setting things off in his hometown of North Carolina, J. Cole’s The Fall-Off Tour will hit multiple continents, as it will begin in the United States this coming July before making its way to Europe and Africa throughout the fall and winter months of 2026. With more than 50+ shows planned in just a span of six months, 15 countries will be treated to one of America’s greatest rappers as he winds down his career and blesses the world with his swan song of a tour.

You really have to wonder if Drizzy will be in attendance for Cole’s visit to Canada given Drizzy’s reaction to J. Cole apologizing to Kendrick Lamar in the midst of Drake’s and K. Dot’s classic rap battle. Are Drake and Cole cool again, or is Drizzy still a little salty about how things played out in 2024? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

Tickets for the upcoming North America leg of the tour will be available Feb. 17 via an artist presale before going live Friday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. local time at thefalloff.com. Tickets for his UK, Europe and Africa dates will be going out via artist presale on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. local time before going live Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. on thefalloff.com.

Check out the list of tour dates below and let us know if you’ll be trying to score some tickets in the comments section.

Sat Jul 11 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Tue Jul 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Wed Jul 15 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

Fri Jul 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Mon Jul 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Thu Jul 23 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sat Jul 25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Mon Jul 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jul 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Tue Aug 04 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 05 — Queens, NY — UBS Arena

Fri Aug 07 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Tue Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sat Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

Sun Aug 16 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 18 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Wed Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Mon Aug 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 25 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 27 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Tue Sep 01 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 03 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Sun Sep 06 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Wed Sep 09 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Thu Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

Sun Sep 13 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

Mon Sep 14 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Wed Sep 16 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sat Sep 19 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Wed Sep 23 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Coliseum*

Wed Oct 07 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena

Fri Oct 9 — Zurich, CH — AG Hallenstadion

Mon Oct 12 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

Thu Oct 15 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS Arena

Sat Oct 17 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome

Mon Oct 19 — London, UK — The O2

Tue Oct 20 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 22 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena

Sun Oct 25 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena

Mon Oct 26 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

Wed Oct 28 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Sat Oct 31 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena

Thu Nov 05 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

Sun Nov 08 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena

Mon Nov 09 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena

Wed Nov 11 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena

Thu Nov 12 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena

Wed Nov 25 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Nov 28 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena

Tue Dec 01 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Dec 05 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena

Sat Dec 12 — Johannesburg, ZA — FNB Stadium

J. Cole Announces Global Tour For Alleged Last Album 'The Fall-Off' was originally published on hiphopwired.com