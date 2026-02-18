Spike Lee Wore Pro-Palestine Fits All NBA All-Star Weekend, Explains Choice

Spike Lee has long been known for his standout fashion choices while cheering on his beloved New York Knicks, but now he’s become the center of controversy. Over the weekend, Spike Lee was seen wearing colors that many deemed to be in support of Palestine, prompting the famed director to explain his choice.

Spike Lee was in Inglewood, Calif., for NBA All-Star Weekend and sported a bag adorned with Palestine’s flag on its strap last Saturday (February 14) and the following day, wearing a sweater that appeared to be a keffiyeh.

Online, many supporters of Israel believed Lee did so in protest of Portland Trailblazers star Deni Avdija, the first Israeli-born player to be named an NBA All-Star. However, Lee, always outspoken, went on Instagram and explained his fashion choices in his usual blunt, eloquent style.

Much Respect To Deni Avdija, The First Israeli-Born Player In The NBA All-Star Game. Congratulations Also To All The Players And The NBA. There Has Been Some Conjecture About What I Wore To The Games on Saturday and Sunday. The Clothes I Wore are Symbols of My Concern For The Palestinian Children and Civilians, And My Utmost Belief In Human Dignity For All Humankind. What I Wore Was Not Intended As A Gesture Of Hostility To Jewish People Or To Support Violence Against Anyone, Nor Was It Intended As A Comment On The Significance Of Deni Being An All-Star. There Were 28 NBA Players Chosen To Be In LA This Weekend. I Didn’t Know Them All And Deni Playing For The Portland Trailblazers, A West Coast Team, I Didn’t Know Deni As The First Israeli Born NBA All-Star. He can BALL.

NOW I DO KNOW.

LIVE AND LEARN. ONWARD AND UPWARD

PEACE AND LOVE

YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF

SPIKE LEE

In the Instagram post, many felt that Lee shouldn’t have explained himself to those outraged at his support of Palestine. It also appears he had no idea who Avdija was, which is fair considering the six-year veteran had shown promise for years with the often-floundering Washington Wizards before being traded to Portland and flourishing as a player.

On X, we’ve got some reactions to share regarding Lee’s pro-Palestine fits. Check those out below.

