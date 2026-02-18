J. Cole Announces Massive 'The Fall-Off' World Tour

Source: SIMONCHASALOW – @simonchasalow / Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

J. Cole is gearing up for his rumored final project with a global tour for his latest album, The Fall-Off, starting in July in North Carolina and spanning multiple continents. The tour will include over 50 shows in 15 countries, showcasing the rapper’s talent as he potentially winds down his career. Tickets for the North America are available, with UK, Europe, and Africa dates following shortly after. The tour will feature stops in major cities across the world, culminating in Johannesburg, South Africa in December.

11 Jul, 2026 Charlotte, NC

14 Jul, 2026 Miami, FL

15 Jul, 2026 Tampa, FL

17 Jul, 2026 Atlanta, GA

18 Jul, 2026 Atlanta, GA

