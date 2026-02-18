J. Cole Ticketmaster Queue Issues Frustrate Fans

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz On Tuesday morning (Feb. 17), the artist presale for The Fall-Off Tour headlined by J. Cole opened up, and there were extremely long queues online at Ticketmaster. The situation caused major frustration among fans. In a Reddit forum, one fan wrote “Beyoncé s— wasn’t even like this,” joining other fans who vented on social media about their experience.

J. Cole’s presale online began at 11 a.m. EST. Fans looking to snag tickets for what is reportedly his farewell album, The Fall-Off, were vexed at the amazingly long queues to purchase concert seats. One account on X, formerly Twitter, showed a glimpse of fan frustration through a screenshot showing over 100,000 people ahead of a prospective buyer.

There was another X post which showed close to 250,000 waiting online at Ticketmaster to score seats ahead of one person who was number 248,007.

Love News? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. J. Cole’s manager, Ibrahim Hamad, expressed his amazement at the demand. “Damn yall got over 1m people in the queues for the east coast and Midwest shows . West coast we gon get to yall soon,” he wrote in an X post, following up by promising that there would be more tour dates to be added with another post.

The Ticketmaster issues have been prevalent, as the company recently went through an issue with British singer Raye for a concert in Paris, France, where people who bought tickets were unable to get inside the venue. Another major issue has been resellers – a few were seen on different social media platforms advertising tickets for J. Cole’s tour at a lower price. The tour was announced Monday (Feb. 16), a little over a week after the release of The Fall-Off. It would be the first world tour since the 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour in 2017, and his first solo tour since The Off-Season Tour in 2021. The new tour would see the North Carolina native perform across North America through the end of the summer, then hit the road with dates in the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand to close the year out.



