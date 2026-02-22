Listen Live
Close
News

Trump Visits North Georgia, Touts America's "Golden Era"

Trump Visits North Georgia, Touts America's "Golden Era"

Published on February 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Meets Representatives of PhRMA
Source: Pool / Getty

President Donald Trump was in the Georgia Area on Thursday. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, he came to Rome, Georgia, to promote the economy in what he called “The Golden Era” of America. Trump visited a steel company and a local restaurant. In his speech, he mentioned his plan to require voters to show identification before casting ballots. He also mentioned the recent FBI raid of election offices in Fulton County.

‘They came in, they took all these ballots, all those crooked ballots were taken,” Trump said. “And the Democrats are fighting like hell. They don’t want anyone to see those ballots. Let’s see what happens.” Trump claims that the Democrats “cheated like dogs” in the 2020 election. There was never any proof of cheating in the 2020 Election.

Trump Visits North Georgia, Touts America's "Golden Era" was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Pencils Of Promise 10th Anniversary Gala

Lil Jon Lays His Son Nathan Smith To Rest On First Day Of Ramadan

Hip-Hop Wired
Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party

Fetty Wap Secured His GED And Took HVAC Courses While Locked Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations

DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close