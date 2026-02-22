Trump Visits North Georgia, Touts America's "Golden Era"

Source: Pool / Getty

President Donald Trump was in the Georgia Area on Thursday. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, he came to Rome, Georgia, to promote the economy in what he called “The Golden Era” of America. Trump visited a steel company and a local restaurant. In his speech, he mentioned his plan to require voters to show identification before casting ballots. He also mentioned the recent FBI raid of election offices in Fulton County.

‘They came in, they took all these ballots, all those crooked ballots were taken,” Trump said. “And the Democrats are fighting like hell. They don’t want anyone to see those ballots. Let’s see what happens.” Trump claims that the Democrats “cheated like dogs” in the 2020 election. There was never any proof of cheating in the 2020 Election.

