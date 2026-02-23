T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

Source: M. Phillips / Getty

T.I. is not backing down in his ongoing beef with 50 Cent.

What initially began as talk of a friendly Verzuz battle between the two rappers quickly spiraled. According to the self-proclaimed King of the South, the challenge was not random; it had already been discussed privately.

“Me and this n*gga talked about this bruh. This didn’t just come out of the blue. We were moving around in LA man selling some TV shows, and I asked him what he thinks about that (Verzuz battle). He said alright cool. I told him ima jump out there first, and then you jump, and we’ll line it up. He said alright, and once I jumped out there, this n*gga wanna act like he don’t know what the f*ck going on.”

After T.I. publicly mentioned the battle, 50 responded in typical fashion, with trolling. Fans felt things crossed a line when 50 posted a photo of T.I.’s wife, Tiny, captioning it, “I keep saying keep my name out ya mouth, ok?”

The situation heated up after T.I.’s son, King, responded online, referencing 50 Cent’s late mother in his remarks.

T.I.later addressed the situation musically, previewing what appears to be a diss track aimed at 50 titled “War.” The snippet quickly circulated online, with fans praising the Atlanta rapper for taking his response to the booth.

As tensions continue to rise, it remains that T.I. is standing on business.